Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,017,000 after purchasing an additional 559,538 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in American Electric Power by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 214,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 76,285 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

