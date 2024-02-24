Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,874 shares of company stock worth $7,208,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Read Our Latest Report on DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.