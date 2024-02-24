Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

