Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

