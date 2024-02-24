Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $44.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

