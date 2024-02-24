Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3,957.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Shares of FTNT opened at $67.64 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

