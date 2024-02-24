Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 445 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

