Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 649 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,980,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

