Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMX. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.23. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.