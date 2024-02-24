Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 188 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 821,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,896,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 37.5% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 22.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 65,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,349. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $87.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.78. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.