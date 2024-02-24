Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (PWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Peter Warren Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.91.

About Peter Warren Automotive

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited engages in the retail of new and used motor vehicles in Australia. The company also provides vehicle maintenance and repair services, parts, and protection and other aftermarket products; accessories and car care products; and extended service contracts, as well as financing and insurance services.

