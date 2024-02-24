Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (PWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.
Peter Warren Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.91.
About Peter Warren Automotive
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peter Warren Automotive
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Peter Warren Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peter Warren Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.