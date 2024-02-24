Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (PWR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on March 26th

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited (ASX:PWR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.
Peter Warren Automotive Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.91.
About Peter Warren Automotive
