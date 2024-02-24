Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOC. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DOC opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 541.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

See Also

