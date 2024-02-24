Piper Sandler Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $136.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TXRH. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.48.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $148.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,781 shares of company stock worth $1,819,285. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

