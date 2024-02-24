Piper Sandler Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $77.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.69.

SEDG stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $339.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

