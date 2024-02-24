Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Pixelworks stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $144,414.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pixelworks news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $45,890.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pixelworks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

