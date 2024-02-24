Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pixelworks
Pixelworks Stock Up 3.8 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $144,414.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pixelworks news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $45,890.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $144,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Pixelworks
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pixelworks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pixelworks
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.