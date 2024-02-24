Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.460-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Planet Fitness also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.46-2.49 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.69.

PLNT stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,561. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,940.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,375,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 78.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,014,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,431,000 after acquiring an additional 637,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

