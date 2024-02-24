Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($28.96) price objective on the stock.

Plus500 Trading Up 0.9 %

LON:PLUS opened at GBX 1,835 ($23.11) on Tuesday. Plus500 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,263 ($15.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,920 ($24.18). The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,752.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,539.46. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Plus500 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,631.58%.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.