Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.100-14.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00 to $14.00 EPS.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL traded up $8.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.57. Pool has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $406.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $380.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,395,000 after acquiring an additional 162,319 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pool by 24.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 499,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,992,000 after acquiring an additional 97,612 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

