Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,078 shares during the period. Nomad Foods accounts for about 0.3% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 564,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,169. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

