Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Grid by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,521,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Grid by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NGG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.64. 240,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.67.

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

