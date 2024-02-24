Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,212 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises about 8.7% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $18,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,086,000 after buying an additional 69,009 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after buying an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,326,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $561,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.28. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

