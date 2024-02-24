PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 76% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 59.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $100.86 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00023315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00137053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008102 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.