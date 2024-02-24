Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Lowered to $81.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Precision Drilling from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Shares of PDS opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $73.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.