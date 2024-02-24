Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PRLD
Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prelude Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.
About Prelude Therapeutics
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prelude Therapeutics
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.