Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

