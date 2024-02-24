Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Primo Water has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primo Water to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRMW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.