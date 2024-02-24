Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down to $20.43

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.43, but opened at $19.80. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 170,524 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on PRVA. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

