Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 406 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $396.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,505.96. 958,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,576.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3,253.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,383.18 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 7,723.61% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $24.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.69.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

