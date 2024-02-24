Profund Advisors LLC Buys 21,065 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.34. 3,910,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average is $149.41. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 687,007,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,363,864,040.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $1,112,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,395,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 687,007,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,363,864,040.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,238,281 shares of company stock valued at $526,024,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

