Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.63. 2,450,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,194. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

