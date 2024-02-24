Profund Advisors LLC Has $8.37 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,615,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of REGN traded up $16.31 on Friday, reaching $981.20. The stock had a trading volume of 439,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $921.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $855.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $985.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

Get Our Latest Report on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.