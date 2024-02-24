Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,441 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Shares of ADBE traded up $15.87 on Friday, hitting $553.44. 4,546,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $595.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.71. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

