Profund Advisors LLC Sells 26,441 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Tesla by 94.5% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.44 on Friday, reaching $191.97. 78,841,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,040,048. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $611.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.89 and a 200-day moving average of $231.92.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,928 shares of company stock worth $20,545,953. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

