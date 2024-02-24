Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $37.92. Approximately 401,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 589,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.
Progyny Stock Up 2.5 %
In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,998.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,491. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
