ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.32

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 4320762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $137,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

