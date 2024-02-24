Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.22. 1,305,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $60.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

