Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 247 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.77. The stock had a trading volume of 795,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,444. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $179.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

