Providence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,592 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

