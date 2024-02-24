Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9,100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 614,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,718,000 after acquiring an additional 63,008 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $527.24. 2,502,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,096. The stock has a market cap of $487.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

