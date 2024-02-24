Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $95,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.18. The company had a trading volume of 345,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,841. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $343.39 and a 52-week high of $523.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $494.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

