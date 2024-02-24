Providence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Amgen by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 232,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 519.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,481. The company has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.10 and its 200-day moving average is $277.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

