Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 9.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.07. 1,817,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

