PSquared Asset Management AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 102.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 530,645 shares during the period. Seagen makes up 20.4% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PSquared Asset Management AG owned 0.56% of Seagen worth $222,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Saturday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.45.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN remained flat at $228.74 on Friday. 86 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.86. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

