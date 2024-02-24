PSquared Asset Management AG Purchases New Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 683,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000. National CineMedia accounts for 0.3% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PSquared Asset Management AG owned approximately 0.71% of National CineMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $7,538,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $1,381,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at $2,752,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 110.0% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 18,546,920.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,418,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. 169,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of National CineMedia to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.