Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.19.

Shares of AC opened at C$18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.08.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

