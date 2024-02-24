Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Cut by Zacks Research

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCRX. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,417 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 863.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 877,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,165,000 after acquiring an additional 786,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after acquiring an additional 683,680 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 605,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.