QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

QCR has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QCR to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. QCR has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.57 million. QCR had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $414,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in QCR by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in QCR by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in QCR by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 97,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 62,892 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

