Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Quanta Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.50 EPS.
Quanta Services Stock Performance
Shares of PWR stock opened at $234.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $237.31.
Quanta Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,786,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
Quanta Services Company Profile
Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.
