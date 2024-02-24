Quantum (QUA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,061.06

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and approximately $1,061.06 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,060.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

