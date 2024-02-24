Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.52. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 341 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

